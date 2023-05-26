NNPD responding to shooting, barricade situation on Turlington Rd.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are responding to a "possible suspect" barricaded in an apartment following a shooting Thursday night.

Around 10:05, police said officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Turlington Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel to the man to the hospital with what were described as injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said a "possible suspect" was barricaded inside an apartment, and that the tactical unit was responding.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

No further details were released.