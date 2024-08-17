"No bully zone" created in Hampton Peninsula Town Center

Hampton Peninsula Town Center is officially a “No Bully Zone.”

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck cut the ribbon this morning alongside the founder of Parents against Bullying, Shant’a Miller White.

White created the non-profit organization after her daughter was brutally bullied and beaten on a Hampton school bus several years ago. Now, her organization works to prevent bullying through education, advocacy and community service.

While the designation is ceremonial, White hopes the “No Bully Zone” designation will foster peace.

“It’s exciting to stand with this cause. More people are going to speak up, speak out and have a safe space. We have to continue to stand together," Shant’a Miller White, the founder of Parents Against Bullying said.

Joining the celebration and mission on Saturday morning was Tiffany Richardson-Harrell, Langley speedway’s first Black female race car driver.

The “No Bully Zone” designation is a partnership between Parents against Bullying, the City of Hampton, the Hampton Police department and Peninsula Town Center.