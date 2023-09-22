No charges brought against Norfolk police officers involved in deadly 2022 shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Four Norfolk police officers were cleared after they shot and killed a man last summer.

Friday afternoon, Norfolk's Commonwealth Attorney held a press conference where he shared the conclusion of the case and showed never before seen body-worn camera video of the incident.

The body- worn camera video shows what led up to the shooting death of Antonio Beekman.

News Norfolk, Virginia State Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting Alton Worley II

Beekman was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants in Virginia Beach.

The body cam footage showed how four Norfolk officers, all part of the special operations team in Norfolk, found Beekman in Monroe Place, as they tried to serve him a felony warrant for malicious wounding.

Fatehi said before officers could finish the statement "Let me see your hands" Beekman started to shoot.

Norfolk, VSP investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

At least seven of the 21 gun shot wounds were to the front or side of Beekman's body all according to Fatehi.

The officers were placed on administrative leave last summer.

News 3 is looking into if the officers involved are back with Norfolk police since no charges were brought against them.

