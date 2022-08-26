No charges filed against trooper after man fatally shot following pursuit in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - No charges will be filed against a State Trooper involved in a police pursuit that ended in a fatal shooting.

According to the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney Office, no criminal charges were warranted against Trooper Paul Perry in causing the death of Brian Price on November 6, 2021.

Officials say the investigation was conducted by State Police and included interviews of all law enforcement personnel, scientific reports, the autopsy, dash cam video, and some photos.

The court said the investigation revealed that the incident began around 4 p.m. that day at a convenience store located on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

They say police were called by a store employee on a report that a man was drunk and appeared to be on drugs. The employee flagged down Newport News Officer More and pointed to a white Chevrolet Cobalt that had a man driving. Police say a pursuit then started.

According to officials, the pursuit was stopped and re-started several times due to traffic safety concerns. Sergeant Huling then pulled up next to the passenger side of the car at a red light and saw Brian Price driving and a female passenger, Amity Grey. According to officials, she claimed to be a Chesapeake Police Officer and made a reference to "kids being kidnapped." Officer Moore said he also saw Price making physical moves that appeared to be an attempt to restrain Grey.

Around 5 p.m., Newport News Police advised State Police that he was traveling south on I-664 toward Suffolk.

When entering Suffolk, State Police then took the lead, with NNPD assisting the state trooper. Officials say the suspect's vehicle never exceeded the posted speed limit.

As the vehicle approached the exit ramp from I-664 to Route 58, the suspect vehicle and the trooper's vehicle made contact, causing both vehicles to run off the road in opposite directions.

The suspect's vehicle ran off the road into an embankment and overturned in the tree line near Route 58. The driver fled the scene on foot into the tree line. Grey was located at the crash and police say she died upon impact.

The trooper found the driver, Price, walking along the westbound lanes of the Route 58 underpass below I-664.

The trooper approached the man on foot and an altercation took place during which officials say the trooper was assaulted by the male driver. According to the trooper's interview, he said he pursued Price, Price struck him in the chest with an object that caused him to fall back to the ground. He said as he looked up he saw Price with the object and feared he was going to be hit and disabled.

The trooper then shot the man. Officers quickly detained him and rendered aid. Officials say he died from his injuries at the scene.

The trooper was treated at the scene for minor injuries. In accordance with state police policy, the trooper was placed on administrative leave with pay until the investigation was complete.

According to the court, after reviewing all of the facts and circumstances, they say Trooper Perry was engaged in lawful performances at all times, that Price committed a crime by attempting to elude police and further endangering the trooper's life, that Price's acts were the cause of the woman's death, and that Price should have known that Trooper Perry was an official before approaching him. The court also says the facts show that Price's actions in striking Trooper Perry put the trooper in reasonable fear for his life and safety and that Trooper Perry's use of deadly force was reasonable to prevent his own death.

They say in conclusion, the death of Brian Price was a "justifiable exercise of self-defense by Trooper Perry." No further action by the office will be sought.