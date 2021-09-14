No First Fridays in October, Downtown Norfolk Council says

NORFOLK, Va. - Even after a successful First Fridays last month, the party is once again being halted.

The Downtown Norfolk Council announced it will not produce First Fridays in October and likely for the rest of the year. The council said it's working with the city and its partners to re-evaluate the event and determine how to best move forward in 2022.

The news comes after a successful event in August, which brought an estimated 5,000 people downtown, giving local restaurants a big boost in business amid COVID-19.

First Fridays was canceled last year due to the pandemic.