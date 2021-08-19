Norfolk restaurants see big boost in business following First Fridays, new liquor law

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk’s massive First Fridays block party earlier this month brought throngs of folks downtown.

The Downtown Norfolk Council, which organized the event, roughly estimates 5,000 people walked in and out of restaurants in the event bubble on Friday, August 6, helping to give them a big boost in business.

“It was fantastic,” said Grace O’Malley’s owner Christy Marron. “Our sales were significantly higher.”

Marron said Grace O’Malley’s saw a 50% jump in sales compared to a typical Friday. She believes the new outdoor refreshment liquor law allowing people to walk around a designated area at special events with a drink in hand played a big role in attracting more people to the pub.

“That brought in more people than the typical First Fridays would when they were contained just a couple of blocks up the street,” Marron said. “A lot more people were coming in. They liked being able to get a drink to go, maybe some food to go and they could go out and roam through the streets.”

That Friday was the busiest day Hell’s Kitchen ever had in the 20 years it’s been open. Owner Kevin Blair said that day smashed records for his business with the help of the new ABC law.

“No question, the new liquor law helped,” Blair said. “It was one of the biggest contributors. It was our best day ever - better than New Year’s Eve and Halloween.”

Chicho’s Backstage also had a record-breaking day. Operating owner Rory Schindel said the restaurant saw a 100% spike in revenue.

“It was absolutely a record day for us, and it was awesome,” he said. “It doubled the sales for the weekend that night. It was is crazy.

Schindel said events like First Fridays coupled with the alcohol law will help to promote tourism downtown.

“I think it's a very good step that Virginia is taking,” he said. “There's a lot of people that wanted to come in, grab a drink and then go outside and enjoy the weather and enjoy the atmosphere out there.”

A huge concern that’s top of mind is rising COVID-19 cases and the possibility of sales dipping if restrictions are once again forced on businesses.

Last year, restaurants and bars had to close early, limit indoor dining and alcohol sales were cut off by 10 p.m.

“Restaurants are definitely going to get hit hard again. It's almost inevitable,” said Schindel. “The initial lockdown really hurt us and probably every other restaurant around here. Nobody traveled downtown to visit us. It was a huge decline in sales.”

Both Chicho’s Backstage and Grace O’Malley’s owners said they’re ready if that day comes.

“We're prepared for it,” Marron said. “I am mentally prepared that probably by September, if the spike in the numbers keeps rising, that we're going to have some more restrictions, but we made it through the first round of restrictions.”

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.