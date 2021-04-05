No immigration enforcement at Norfolk FEMA vaccination site, agency assures

NORFOLK, Va. — With the new mass vaccination site at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk now open, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is reassuring people that their immigration status will not hinder their ability to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

In accordance with Department of Homeland Security directives, FEMA announced Monday the agency and other federal partners "fully support equal access to the vaccines and vaccine distribution sites for undocumented immigrants."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not enforce immigration protocol at or near vaccine distribution sites or clinics.

If you are a resident of Hampton Roads and have an appointment, FEMA says you'll get your shot in a space that is safe and open to everyone, regardless of your immigration status.

“Our priority, together with the Commonwealth of Virginia, is ensuring access and equity in providing essential vaccines to reach the whole community and those who need it the most. We are focused on getting as many Virginians vaccinated as we can, and immigration status is not a limiting factor,” said FEMA Region 3 Regional Administrator (A) Janice Barlow.

Working closely with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Health, the goal is to vaccinate 3,000 residents a day. The Community Center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. If you're interested in receiving your free COVID-19 vaccine, you can register online here or call 1-877-829-4682.

