No witnesses called in defense of man accused of killing his wife; closing arguments Thursday

This story contains details and images that some viewers may find disturbing.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.—The prosecution rested their case against Adrian Lewis on Wednesday, and just minutes later, the defense also rested without calling any witnesses or presenting any evidence.

Lewis is accused of killing his wife Shanitia Eure-Lewis in July of last year, although her body is yet to be found.

Wednesday, jurors heard recordings of phone calls Lewis made from jail following his wife’s disappearance on July 17. In several of those calls, Lewis told family members, including his own sons, that his wife had previously threatened to kill herself.

In one call the morning of July 26, 2022, a woman is heard saying “They haven’t found no body… what evidence do they have?”

Lewis is then heard replying “She gets what she deserves” and “I don’t feel no hurt.”

Later that night while talking to his sons, he said “I’m not the bad guy” and told them their mom cheated on their dad. At one point, one of the sons says “Where is mom at?” and Lewis replied “Don’t worry about it, she’s going to turn up.”

In a phone call on July 27 with Eure-Lewis‘s mother, she repeatedly asks “Is she alive?” to which Lewis responds “I can’t tell you” and then went on to say “Your daughter broke up our family for a one night stand.”

In another phone call on August 6, Lewis is heard telling an unknown woman “You reap what you sow.”

Jurors were also shown a map of everywhere police have searched for Eure-Lewis, to include her church, Sandy Bottom Park, and Newmarket Creek.

It’s been 437 days since her disappearance, and according to a detective with Newport News police, there has been no sign of her.

Closing arguments are expected to take place Thursday morning.