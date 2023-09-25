Suspected bloody rag, cartridge case connected to man accused of killing wife

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In court Monday, several pieces of evidence were submitted in the Adrian Lewis trial including cell phone records, a suspected bloody rag and a cartridge case.

Lewis is accused of killing his wife Shanitia Eure-Lewis in July of 2022, although her body has yet to be found.

The cartridge case was found by Forensics Evidence Technician Ashlynn Morgan when she inspected Lewis’ truck on July 18, the day after Eure-Lewis was reported missing.

The cartridge case was located in the windshield wiper well on the exterior of the truck.

Detective Daniel Gagne also testified and said he was called to the Relax Inn in Hampton where he found Lewis’ truck. He said he talked to car detailer Darrell Witts.

Witts previously testified he cleaned Lewis’ truck on July 17 and found a “reddish jelly-like substance.”

Detective Brendan Kitter also took the stand Monday.

Kitter said he was tasked with finding the rags Witts threw in the trash after cleaning Lewis’ truck. Body camera footage was shown to the jurors; at one point Kitter holds up a green rag and says “that’s blood.”

Jurors also learned data was pulled from several key players’ phones— including phones belonging to Adrian Lewis, his on and off again girlfriend Tomeka Davis, the car detailer Darrell Witts and others—and from Shanitia Eure Lewis’ iPad.

The contents of those devices were not revealed in court Monday.