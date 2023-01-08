Nonprofit in Chesapeake host Teen Day Party to support foster care children

CHESAPEAKE, Va. —Grove Collaborative Services, a non-profit organization in Chesapeake hosted a party with a purpose for teens in the foster care system.

The organization offers foster children in Hampton Roads life skills, financial literacy, academic education, and technical education.

According to the release, the purpose of this young adult housing initiative is to provide teens 18-21 with support after they age out of foster care.

“1 in 5 young adults who age out of foster care instantly become homeless,” stated educator and founder, Alexia Hargrove. “Our goal is to provide support for young people through training, educational, and housing resources to ensure they understand how to maintain independence and have the skill set to become the best version of themselves,” said Alexia Hargrove, educator, and founder.

The inaugural event featured food, games, a photo booth, and training with the intention to give teens 13 and up an opportunity to connect and discuss how to overcome trauma.

Teens participated in a training led by author Victoria Handy that teaches them how to develop positive life skills by using an applications list.

They were also evenly distributed into groups facilitated by Katrine Freeman of Keep of VA Warm to discuss long-term and short-term life goals for 2023.

According to the release, each teen that participated in the Teen Day Party enjoyed the activities, training, and fun. They are looking forward to more events in the future.

