Nonprofit L.A.M.B.S. Foundation gives local artists opportunity to perform at Something in the Water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This weekend, some of your favorite local artists will be performing during Something in the Water on 24th Street all thanks to a local nonprofit.

The L.A.M.B.S. Foundation, which stands for "love all my brothers and sisters," was created by three gentlemen: David Isreal Leader, Edward Walls and Micah Walls. They established the nonprofit after they lost a close friend, a pro boxer named 'Lil' Lamb Simpkins,' to gun violence at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

In honor of Simpkins, the organization supports grieving families and provides scholarships to high school students affected by gun violence. The nonprofit also hosts community events, fashion shows, and family-friendly activities.

This year, the group partnered with a host of sponsors to give emerging artists an opportunity to perform during Something in the Water. The effort is called "Love at First Site," and the local artists invited to perform will be at the 24th Street Stage during the festival.

“My passion is being a resource for the creative community. 'Love At First Site' is just one of the many opportunities that I will help facilitate to bring attention and exposure to the Hampton Roads creative culture.” said David Israel, leader of the L.A.M.B.S. Foundation.

The three-day showcase is free and open to the public. Attendees will be able to enjoy live entertainment, music, networking opportunities and art from emerging artists.

Community members will also get to experience a youth forum with support from Pharrell Williams' nonprofit, YELLOW.

Leader says he wants to give local artists a chance to shine and establish themselves.

"It's not just about the talent, but showing that you have the consistency to build your brand, your reputation and showcase your talent," said Leader.

Edward Walls says the group has worked hard to put the Hampton Roads area on the map. They are proud of how far the group has come.

“It is an honor to represent the community by providing a platform for them at this year’s festival. We filled a void in our city, and I am proud of that,” said Walls.

Some of the local artists include:



Gee Lit

Kui Grams

Shuntell Diverse

Marv P

Intalek

Baline Cooz

Almira Zaky

TeezySoDope

Devecia Mack

Mo Woods

Shann

For more details on Love at First Sight, click here.

For more information about the L.A.M.B.S. Foundation, click here.