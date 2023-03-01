Nonprofit organization helps Suffolk 4-year-old during battle with cancer

SUFFOLK, Va. — Autumn Carolino a little girl in Suffolk, who spent a year fighting a very serious disease got a little help from some strangers.

A nonprofit by the name of Casey Cares in Maryland helped her family as she battled cancer.

The organization helps lifts families' spirits with critically ill kids by providing care packages and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Autumn Carolino's journey started with a stomachache. The 4-year-old was diagnosed with Wilms Tumor, a form of childhood cancer, at just 2 years old.

The rare kidney cancer usually affects children between the ages of 3 and 4.

Ashely Carolino, Autumn's mom says she was also experiencing high fevers, but no signs of cancer.

"That took us eventually into the ER where we found like John mentioned a five by seven-inch tumor in her 2-year-old body," said Carolino.

After the couple lost their first daughter nine days after birth John Carolino, Autumn's dad, says hearing the news was tough.

"Child loss has kind of been a big thing in our family I also lost my mom to breast cancer when I was 8, and so learning that she had cancer was pretty devastating to our family." said John.

Although Autumn's health put a pause on spending time with her older sister Ayla Carolino, Ashley says this battle only made their bond stronger.

The support from their family and church while spending 130 days in the hospital made the journey easier.

"Showing up with meals and cleaning our home, caring for our other daughter when we needed it, just showing up and being available to us." said Ashley.

Autumn's dad says the Casey Cares foundation helped their family redefine what living really meant.

"Bringing the fun back into life, bringing fun back into normal life, and being able to provide really special gifts for these cancer kids," said John.

"No more cancer bye, bye cancer," said Autumn.

Autumn is now in remission and is making great progress. As a gift for Autumn's fight against cancer, Casey Cares will send the Carolino family to see Paw Patrol live.

To learn more about the Casey Cares foundation or what they do to help families with critically ill children, click here.