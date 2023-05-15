Nonprofit provides five-star experience for single moms on Mother's Day

NORFOLK, Va. — From flowers and cards, to cleaning the house and hugs, there were many ways to say thank you to mom on Mother's Day.

But for many single mothers, support and recognition might not always be received.

Joy Kinley-Adams said, for the past three years, she has had to navigate the world of parenthood on her own after her partner of 16 years tragically died after having a seizure.

Kinley said her husband, Jason, was her soulmate.

Since losing him, Kinley said her eight-year-old daughter, Kailee, has helped turn a frown upside down.

"She's got his looks his smile. Eveything about him. She's just a clone, When she sees I'm having a bad day, she will put his hat on and say, 'I'm home wife,' and she'll try to talk just like him and it will make me laugh," said Kinley.

On Sunday, News 3 met Kinley and Kailee at the Joy Ministries Mother's Day celebration at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott.

For the past 23 years, the nonprofit has provided hugs and hope to moms just like Kinley.

Danette Joy Crawford, the event's host, said it's so important to give single moms a pat on the back for all they do.

"When you're a single mom, there's no one there to honor you on your special day, and single moms pull double duty all year long, so this is a time where they have the day off," explains Crawford.

1,547 single moms, children and widows, like Kinley, were registered for Sunday's banquet.

Crawford said the nonprofit did all the carpooling, busing guests from Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake.

She told News 3 the banquet, which included live music, gifts, and a five star meal was free of charge, the nonprofit's way of recognizing the work moms do.

"In this economy, with one income as a single parent, it's harder than ever with all the inflation prices, food prices, it's crazy. There are moms who are working two jobs, and don't have money or finances to do anything for themselves, so that's why we give them the five star treatment," said Crawford.

If you would like to get involved, or donate to the nonprofit, you can click the link here.