Nonprofit 'Stop the Violence 757' teaches kids conflict resolution in Portsmouth afterschool program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth group is trying to keep kids out of trouble by teaching them conflict resolution, critical thinking and communication skills.

"Stop the Violence 757" partners with the city’s parks and recreation department to provide an after-school program in two Portsmouth elementary schools: Brighton and Park View Elementary Schools. The director of the nonprofit says mentorship starts at a young age.

"It’s a safe haven. We assist a lot of kids that go home alone and don’t have an adult there to be there to assist them. We assist with homework, positive affirmation, mentorship, activities and conflict resolution," Monica Atkins, the executive director of Stop the Violence 757 said.

Stop the Violence 757 works with Portsmouth’s youth to help keep them out of trouble.

"We talk about the importance of safety. We’re trauma informed so we connect children with outside resources," Atkins said.

One parent says she’s noticed a difference in her son since joining the program.

"He did inform me that it’s helping him cope, learning coping skills of how to communicate when he’s upset. It’s teaching him self-control and getting involved with other children in the community," said Portsmouth parent Lakecha Matthews.

"By starting with one individual at a time, which is starting with my son, and the community, hopefully it spreads throughout the city," Matthews said.

Atkins says parents can register their kids through the city’s parks and recreation website or they can pick up a packet at one of the two elementary schools.