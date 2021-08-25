Norfolk American Legion Post hosts job fair for transitioning military

NORFOLK, Va. – The American Legion is hoping to help with the nationwide employment crisis.

On Wednesday, the organization held a job fair at their facility located at 704 Lesner Avenue in Norfolk. Employers such as Hampton Roads Transit, Hampton VA Medical Center, CarMasters, Top Guard, Averitt, CMA CGM, and multiple law enforcement entities attended.

The Job Fair is geared towards active-duty personnel about to transition out of the military, spouses of active duty military personnel, reservists, veterans and their families. The American Legion says even though the job fair is geared towards people with military affiliations, everyone is welcome.

“We look for people that like structure. We’re a paramilitary organization. So people that come from the military, it kind of eases them as they come out of a military setting into civilian life,” said Sgt Rhiannon McFerren with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Department. “We actually do have a program called hire vets now. It’s something they can get involved with six months before separation.”

Applicants are encouraged to bring an updated resume and be dressed to impress.

The American Legion is currently planning another job fair. It will be held September 29th from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. It will also be at The American Legion Post 327, located at 705 Lesner Ave Norfolk, VA 23518.

Companies and organizations who are hiring may contact the American Legion to set up a table at the next job fair. For more information, click here.

