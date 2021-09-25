Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center offering $20 adoption special

NORFOLK, Va. - Do you have room in your heart and home for a new furry friend?

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) is currently at capacity. In an effort to encourage more adoptions, the shelter is having a $20 adoption special for all animals.

And if you're worried about reclaim fees, the NACC is also currently waiving those if you've lost a pet and need to stop by to reclaim your animal.

NACC is communicating with rescue partners and other area shelters to help alleviate this shortage, but they say many shelters are in the same situation due to the business of the season.

If you are interested in adopting a dog, now is the perfect time. And if you’re looking for a more temporary situation, fostering one or two of the NACC's animals would be a big help.

The shelter covers all medical and food costs for foster families. You can see all the animals available to be fostered at NACC Dogs in Need of Foster .

Related: Summer surge: Portsmouth Humane Society full, renters facing eviction look for help