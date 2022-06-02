Norfolk Animal Care Center deals with partial A/C outage amid temps in 90s

NORFOLK, Va. – With summerlike temperatures in the mid 90s, air conditioning units across Hampton Roads are working hard.

WTKR meteorologist Myles Henderson says that on Thursday, we can expect another hot and humid day, with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

One of the air conditioners at the Norfolk Animal Care Center stopped working on Wednesday, according to a post on the Center's Facebook page. That unit is located in one of the main dog areas. The center stated that it has temporary A/C units to help keep the dogs and staff cool. It also said they’re rotating them in cooler areas of the shelter.

An HVAC team is working to fix the situation, but the shelter is asking for the public’s help. They’re asking residents to adopt or foster a dog.

News 3 will be updating this story and will be talking with an HVAC expert for tips on what you can do to help keep your air conditioning unit running.