Norfolk animal shelter needs assistance as they reach full capacity

Posted at 6:02 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 18:02:30-04

NORFOLK, Va — Animal shelters are running out of room at the Norfolk Animal Care Center. And now shelter employees are saying that facilities are reaching full capacity.

In an effort to combat this issue, they are asking residents to help animals in need.

Many of the pets at NACC are waiting to be adopted and as an added benefit the shelter is offering a promotion that will allow you to take home any animal for just $35.

This promotion will run through August 31.

The NACC is allowing walk-in meet-and-greets and they are offering adoption counseling to help you find the right pet for your home and lifestyle.

If you’re not ready to adopt, there are other ways you can help “Clear the Shelters” this month and throughout the year:

  • Fostering: NACC is always looking for foster homes for all kinds of animals.
  • Volunteering: NACC has an amazing group of dedicated volunteers who give selflessly of their time and talents to help the animals.
  • Donating: From food to funds, small or large – every donation NACC receives helps animals in need.

For more information on the NACC click here.

