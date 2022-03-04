Norfolk animal shelter says it's at full capacity, looking for adoptive and foster families, volunteers

NORFOLK, Va. - Looking to expand your family with a new fur baby? The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) says it's reached capacity and needs your help.

Dog and cat adoptions are available for only $50!

If you're looking for a more temporary option, consider fostering an animal. The shelter is always looking for foster families to temporarily house pets waiting for adoption. All medical and food costs for animals in foster are covered by NACC. You can see available animals at NACC Dogs in Need of Foster

NACC is always welcoming volunteers. You can volunteer to help staff give their animals the best care available. If you’re interested in volunteering or fostering, email the shelter at VolunteerNACC@norfolk.gov.

If you're ready to meet your new best friend, you can stop by the shelter, located at 5355 Sabre Road. Walk-ins are welcome on Saturdays and Sundays from 12-4:30 p.m. or by appointment on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 2-4:30 p.m.

Not ready or can’t adopt right now but still want to help local pets in need? You can donate towels and blankets for keeping kitties warm and comfy in the cat condos, or donate wet or dry food to help stock the pet pantry.

Click here or call (757) 441-5505 for more information.

