Norfolk apartment fire leaves 1 injured, multiple displaced

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire and Rescue says they responded to 420 West 28th Street Tuesday morning for reports of a fire at an apartment building.

When they arrived, crews saw fire coming from a first floor apartment, according to the department.

The department says the fire was declared a working incident at 4:59 a.m. and was under control by 5:11 a.m.

One civilian was left with minor injuries after the fire, according to officials.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue says the official number of people displaced is still being determined, but that residents from the apartment that caught fire and the surrounding units will be displaced. The Red Cross is being contacted for assistance.

This fire is currently under investigation.

