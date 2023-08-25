Norfolk-based Navy helicopter squadron specializes in daring rescue missions at sea

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. — From flight combat, to dangerous search and water rescues, the sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 are ready for any mission.

The Norfolk-based squadron provides combat ready MH-60S armed helicopter detachments for amphibious ready group, search and rescue, vertical replenishment, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.

Now known as the Dragon Whales, HSC-28 traces its roots back to 1984. According to the Navy, squadron aircraft and personnel deploy on a “team concept” as a sea going detachment consisting of pilots, enlisted members, and MH-60S Knight Hawk helicopters.

WTKR/Stefan Grimsley

Among their duties, some sailors in this squadron are trained to carry out daring search and rescue missions in the water. Watch the video in the player above to see a demonstration of the gear rescue swimmers wear in the water. The commanding officer of HSC-28, Commander Christopher Lewis, tells News 3 anchor Blaine Stewart he is proud of each of his sailors.

"Each and every day, these folks come in here and really grind it out and provide those aircraft and those crews to deploy wherever the Navy needs them to," boasts Cmdr. Lewis.

WTKR/Stefan Grimsley

Among the hundreds of sailors assigned to HSC-28, there are Hampton Roads natives, including Lieutenants Liam Lowry and Bobby Masters.

"It's one of the most rewarding experiences get into serving the country and area that we grew up in, so it's pretty cool," says Masters, who grew up in Chesapeake.

Also a relatively unique experience in the Navy, the squadron's second in command is a woman. Commander Veronica Anderson is HSC-28's executive officer. This year, the military is celebrating 50 years of women in Naval Aviation. Her advice to young women: Dream big.

"Just keep going until you reach them," Cmdr. Anderson adds.

In 2019, the squadron was awarded the Retention Excellence, Blue “M”, and Battle “E”. In 2018, the squadron received the Battle “E” and Safety “S”.