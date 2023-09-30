Norfolk Blood gang member sentenced to 21 years in connection to 2019 shooting death: Commonwealth Attorney

Editors note: This article has descriptions some viewers might find disturbing.

A Norfolk Blood gang memeber was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the shooting death of 40-year-old man in the Ocean View neighborhood over four years ago, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

On July 25 2019, William Brant was talking outside a friend's house on the 9500 block of 19th Bay Street, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Diandre Wesley Moss, 36, lived across the street from Brant's friend.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says that Moss exited his house, went over to Brant and insisted Brant cross the street to talk.

News Chesapeake man arrested following deadly Norfolk shooting Web Staff

Surveillance footage showed Brant following Moss back to his house, and Moss becoming hostile toward Brant, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

A news release from the Commonwealth's Attorney's office says that Moss then went into his house, came out with gun, said something to Brant and started punching him.

When Brant backed up and raised his hands to defend himself, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said that Moss shot Brant in the side.

Man injured in Norfolk shooting

Brant stumbled away and collapsed, his friend tried to drive him to the hospital before medical responders transferred him to a hospital in an ambulance, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Brant never regained consciousness before he died.

Eyewitnesses saw Moss tuck the gun into the waistband of his pants and flee the neighborhood, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. He was arrested in Williamsburg the next day.

Moss is a certified member of the Blood gang and has a criminal history, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Including a Hampton conviction of carnal knowledge of a minor from 2006 and Norfolk convictions of burglary and grand larceny from 2008.

Norfolk High-ranking G-Shine Bloods member sentenced for drug trafficking in Norfolk Web Staff

On Oct. 18 2021, a Norfolk jury found Moss guilty of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

On Friday, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said a Norfolk judge sentenced Moss to 21 years in prison, with another seven years suspended on the conditions that Moss complete 20 years of uniform good behavior and a period of indeterminate supervised probation upon his release.