Norfolk Botanical Garden welcomes Bruce Smith's NFL sacked Graveyard this Halloween season

NORFOLK, V.a — The Norfolk Botanical Gardens has a new addition to its garden this Halloween season!The historic Bruce Smith NFL-sacked graveyard is bringing families and fans football history and plenty of fun.

The exhibit highlights NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith and all of the quarterbacks he tackled while playing for the Buffalo Bills and the team now known as the Washington commanders.

Smith and a couple of his friends were playing golf and scrolled past a picture posted by Golf player Myles Garret on Instagram of all the players he's sacked in his golf career.

"As we were playing, talking, and coming up with ideas Mike had an idea. How many have you sacked Bruce? and Bruce is like 76..78..79 somewhere around there and that comes to a total of 200 sacks within NFL records." said Paul Holley, Bruce's friend.

Smith was inspired and decided to create his own graveyard at his home in Virginia Beach, but that space was just too small.

The Mayor of Norfolk decided to place the display at Norfolk Botanical Garden for families all around Hampton Roads to see.

The exhibit not only highlights his career but was created to inspire the next generation.

“This is special because I was born in Norfolk, and these are where my roots are so I'm hoping that this Halloween folk can come out and really enjoy sports history and tombstones,” said Smith.

The NFL Sacked graveyard will be open for you and your family to see from October 27 through October 31 from 9 a.m-5p.m daily.

For more information about garden admission and activities offered this weekend, click here.

