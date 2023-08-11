Norfolk brewery raising money for Maui wildfire relief

NORFOLK, Va. - As the death toll rises from wildfires in Hawaii, businesses in Hampton Roads are throwing their support behind the people of Maui.

Cova Brewing Company in Norfolk announced Friday that it's donating a portion of its Aloha State of Mind draft and merchandise sales to Hawaii relief efforts.

The Ocean View business says the fundraiser runs through Sunday, August 13.

Aloha State of Mind is one of Cova's flagship beers and was inspired by the Hawaiian Islands, General Manager Corrie Bateman says.

She tells News 3 that Cova's Head Brewer, Matt Topping, lived a few years in Lahaina, the town destroyed by wildfires earlier in the week.

“Maui was such a special place in his heart and really kick-started his brewing career. This is a great opportunity, personally, for our employees to raise up their staff, but also to really be part of an effort that’s really going to help people," Bateman said of the decision to start the fundraiser.

In addition to being one of the brewery's most popular beers, "Aloha" is also a two-time World Beer Cup winner for Best Contemporary Gose.