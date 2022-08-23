Norfolk business owner paying it forward with school supply drive

NORFOLK, Va. - News 3 is highlighting one woman's journey to pay it forward.

"I felt like it was always needed [especially] when I got the time and opportunity to give back to those where I came from," said LaJadah Jones-Brown, owner of Tamia's Kreated Krafts LLC.

LaJadah Jones-Brown is putting her success right back into the Young Terrace community. She's collecting school supplies and giving ready-to-go bags directly to families.

As a child, she went to P.B. Young, Sr. Elementary School and said she knows how important new school supplies are.

For the past few weeks, her business, Tamia's Kreated Krafts LLC, has been collecting everything students need including pens, pencils, notebooks and folders. Jones-Brown is also making sure they have hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes.

"It's definitely overwhelming. When we first put it out there, donations were just coming and coming and coming," she said.

She said she's also been in touch with Norfolk Public Schools and they have identified which students need the supplies most.

Community members can donate until August 25th. Please contact 757-453-5238 or tamiakreatedkraftsllc@gmail.com to schedule a pickup or delivery for donations.

Jones-Brown is also a full-time student who is going into her senior year for cybersecurity.