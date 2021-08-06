Norfolk church to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

NORFOLK, Va. - If you live in Norfolk and still need to get your COVID-19 shot, now's your chance to roll up your sleeve.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church of God in Christ Community Hall, located at 1615 Isaac Street.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are available for people 18 and older, and the Pfizer vaccine is available for individuals ages 12 and up. No appointments are needed, and walk-ups are welcomed. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

“As new variants emerge, vaccination remains the most important public health action to end the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dr. Parham Jaberi, acting district health director for Norfolk. “The best way to stop variants from developing in the first place is to stop the spread of the virus."

If you plan on attending to get a second vaccine dose, you should bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card. If you have misplaced or lost your card, click here or call 804-864-8055 to request a new record.

New CDC guidelines recommend continuing to wear a mask correctly, staying at least six feet from others outside of your household, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces and washing your hands often.

To find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or www.vaccines.gov. You can find more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at the Virginia Department of Health's website and the CDC’s website.

