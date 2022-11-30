Norfolk City Council approves purchase of waterfront laundromat property

NORFOLK, Va. - City council members unanimously approved the purchase of a waterfront laundromat property on Tuesday evening.

The Soap N Suds closed in October along West Ocean View Ave. The owner of the property, Dirty Laundry Properties LLC, will sell the property to Level Realty LLC, who is then selling it to the city for $1.8 million.

The city has spent the past several years targeting the area for redevelopment, including purchasing the iconic bar Greenies in 2018 and then tearing it down.

This past spring the city started work on restoring dunes, walkways and public space in the area.

Over two phases, the city wants to redevelop the area into more public space and phase two could include additional commercial properties, a city spokesperson said.

Nearby, along 1st View Street, Chris Bartnik recently opened a restaurant called The OV Beach Tavern. "What Ocean View needs is to get put on the map. We pride ourselves on being the heart of Ocean View," Bartnik told News 3 on Wednesday.

The area where the Soap N Suds stood could one day become a restaurant. "We look to bring more businesses down here. A high tide raises all ships," said Bartnik.

As for next steps, city staffers will give a presentation to the Ocean View Task Force in mid-December as they work through design options.

