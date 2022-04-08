Norfolk city leaders working to fix surveillance cameras in all parking garages downtown

NORFOLK, Va. – As part of the city’s action plan to crack down on crime, leaders are working to get surveillance cameras up and running in the parking garages downtown.

City Manager Chip Filer said during a press conference on March 29, that they have already started to replace outdated technology and make enhancement.

It comes after a spike in gun violence including two high profile shootings.

Filer said the updated technology is meant to help to keep people safe.

“These immediate actions should provide a much-needed boost to our visitors’ sense of security and reestablish the commitment the city has to maintaining downtown Norfolk as premiere entertainment location in the region,” he said.

The city wants to replace all surveillance technology by the end of the year. They plan to use funding set aside in the budget.