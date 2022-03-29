Norfolk City Manager to announce plans to address crime concerns following shooting downtown

NORFOLK, Va. - City Manager Chip Filer will announce plans to address crime concerns after a shooting downtown killed two people and injured three.

The shooting on March 26 took the lives of 25-year old Devon Harris and 25-year old Sierra Jenkins, who was a reporter at The Virginian-Pilot.

Following the shooting, police have increased patrols in downtown during the weekends.

Members of the business community told News 3 they agree with adding patrols. "It’s definitely going to help Downtown Norfolk and keep eyes and ears to the ground. If you can see it first-hand, that helps a ton, as well. There was a big police presence here last night. You could definitely tell the difference," Daryl Bresach, Baxter’s general manager, said.

Other city leaders have proposed ideas to also address crime. City council member Courtney Doyle suggested downtown bars should close at midnight instead of 2 a.m. and said restaurants should have their permits reviewed.

“I think we need to focus on our downtown; I know you're very focused on the community as a whole,” Doyle said during a meeting last week. “Right now, we have a big issue downtown, and we need to take downtown back. We don't have control of our downtown. I'm suggesting a few things, and it needs to be multi-pronged.”

The press conference begins at 2 p.m. News 3 will be there and will provide updates once the plan is announced.