Norfolk City Council members to discuss solutions to gun violence after deadly weekend shooting on Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk City Council members are meeting Tuesday night to talk about solving the seemingly endless violence on Granby Street.

This comes after five people were shot – two of them, including a Virginian-Pilot reporter and a semi-pro football player from Portsmouth, killed - over the weekend outside a popular nightspot.

City leaders are calling for more security measures downtown, a task that will be challenging after Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone says the force is down more than 200 officers.

But the main challenge is trying to implement measures immediately to keep people safe.

Council members are expected to talk about moving officers around to beef up the police presence downtown starting later this week. They’ll also discuss closing bars earlier than 2 a.m.

More than 70 speakers are signed up to speak tonight on various topics.

That formal city council meeting kicks off at 7 p.m.

