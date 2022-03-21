Family, friends hold vigil to remember Virginian-Pilot reporter killed in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - The memorial at Chichos still stands after 25-year-old journalist Sierra Jenkins was shot and killed there Saturday morning when she was a bystander to senseless gun violence.

Sunday night, family and friends gathered in a vigil to remember her at Granby High School where she graduated.

Family and friends of Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins gather tonight to remember the beloved journalist pic.twitter.com/c1oGVLDZx6 — Leondra Head (@Leondrahead) March 20, 2022

Balloons, posters and candles were just some of the items family and friends of the beloved journalist brought along to remember Sierra.

Many came together to remember Sierra’s legacy and call for an end to gun violence. Sierra’s mother shared a few words Sunday night about her daughter.

"I am broken. I’m barely standing but for everyone standing here who knew my baby, yall need to do me a favor. She touched each and every one of you. Everybody here. You take my baby’s peace that she left with you and apply it to yourself," her mother said.

Family members spoke with News 3's Leondra Head and say Sierra was truly a light with a bright soul and future.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

