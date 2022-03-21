Semi-Pro football player from Portsmouth, other victim in Granby street shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - 25-year-old Devon "Malik" Harris, from Portsmouth, was one of the victims who died in the shooting on Granby Street early Saturday morning.

The incident happened near the Chichos Pizza and it took the live of Sierra Jenkins as well. Additionally, three more people were hospitalized after the shooting.

Harris' football coach, Markus Turner spoke with News 3 and said he loved sports and was an All-Star football player.

Harris was also a wrestler and went all the way to the state competition for that.

Turner said Harris continued to play football after high school with many semi-pro football teams with the most recent semi-pro team he played for being the Virginia Beach Rhinos, which he played with for five seasons.

Harris' coach said he went out for a night of fun Saturday, and his life was cut short.

Loved ones have now set up a Gofundme to support the family in this time. The account page says Harris was part of the 200 Plus Men Foundation in 2016 and said he graduated with honors as well.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

