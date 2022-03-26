Granby Street businesses agree with police patrol increase, after deadly shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - There is a larger police presence here on Granby Street. Many are patrolling the area and nearby streets in Downtown Norfolk after Saturday's deadly shooting that killed two people.

The general manager of Baxters Sports Bar Believes the extra patrolling will help.

"It’s definitely going to help Downtown Norfolk and keep eyes and ears to the ground. If you can see it first-hand, that helps a ton, as well. There was a big police presence here last night. You could definitely tell the difference," Daryl Bresach, Baxter’s general manager, tells News 3 reporter Leondra Head.

When asked about Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone’s increase in patrolling on Granby Street, here’s what the general manager of Grace O' Malley’s had this to say:

"It’s definitely a good thing for businesses. People feel a little safer. It’s good to see them out there, and it’s good that he’s doing everything he can do within his power. We’ll see how long it lasts," Robert Wallace, the general manager for Grace O' Malley’s, said.

