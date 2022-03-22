Best friend of Virginian-Pilot reporter killed in Granby St. shooting visits memorial site daily, remembers her spirit

NORFOLK, Va. - A memorial for the Virginian-Pilot reporter that was shot and killed on Granby Street Saturday morning, still stands at Chichos.

Reporter Sierra Jenkins was a bystander to senseless gun violence. The incident happened near the Chichos Pizza and it took the life of semi-pro football player, Devon "Malik" Harris, from Portsmouth, too. Additionally, three more people were hospitalized after the shooting.

On Tuesday, Jenkins' best friend was found sitting at the memorial. She was found sitting in a chair with her head buried in her hands crying.

News 3 Sierra Jenkins' best friend

Jenkins' best friend tells News 3 that she comes here pulling up a chair every day to feel her spirit. They met next door at Tidewater Community College.

During a virtual meeting with the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday, Chief Boone stated that the shooting was the result of an argument over a spilled drink.

Officials say Norfolk Police will be stepping up patrols in the Downtown Norfolk area starting this Thursday.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.