'I'm so sorry that this happened to you': Childhood friend of Virginian-Pilot reporter continues to mourn a week after shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Saturday will make one week since Sierra Jenkins, a reporter at the Virginian-Pilot, was killed on Granby Street. A memorial for the slain journalist still stands at Chicho's.

News 3 spoke with one of Jenkins' childhood friends, who said her bright light will never dim.

Pictures, flowers and kind messages mark the spot where 25-year-old Jenkins was shot and killed last weekend. Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said the shooting happened after an argument over a spilled drink.

Kayla Burfoot, Jenkins' childhood friend, said, "I really never imagined losing my close friend to anything like this."

Jenkins was a bystander to senseless gun violence. It all happened near the Chicho's Pizza on Granby.

Burfoot, Jenkins' longtime friend, has walked that same area several times to mourn, but she told me Friday hits differently since Saturday will be a week since her death.

"It feels weird to see her picture on Instagram and Facebook, but to know she's not going to be here anymore... it just sucks" said Burfoot.

Burfoot takes a trip down memory lane as she sits at Jenkins' memorial, remembering the times they shared. The two met in first grade, and Burfoot said Jenkins' laugh was like no other.

Kayla Burfoot

"Just the goofiest girl ever, but she made people smile," said Burfoot.

A number of city officials have called for the city to add lighting, cameras and more police presence on Granby.

However, Burfoot said that's not enough.

"I think we need to get a handle on these guns and these people that have guns, and where they can carry these guns" said Burfoot.

Although it's too late to bring Jenkins back, Burfoot shares her final message to her dear friend.

"I'm so sorry, Sierra, that this happened to you. I'm just sorry," said Burfoot.

As we spoke with Burfoot, Jenkins' dad came to the memorial. He did decline an interview with News 3 because he said this is a very hard time for him right now.

The funeral for Jenkins is next Saturday, and her friends told us the family is asking for everyone to wear bright colors to remember her "bright, bubbly, spirit."

