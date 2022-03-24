Norfolk Police to increase patrols downtown Thursday-Saturday evenings until further notice

NORFOLK, Va. - Visitors to Downtown Norfolk can expect to see more officers in the area.

Starting Thursday, the Norfolk Police Department said there will be increased patrols in the downtown area on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings until further notice.

This comes after the deadly shooting on Granby Street in the early morning hours of March 19. Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins and semi-pro football player Devon "Malik" Harris, both 25, were killed in the shooting, which left three other people injured.

In a city council meeting Tuesday night, city leaders called for more security measures downtown, a task that will be challenging after Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone says the force is down more than 200 officers.

Norfolk Police Department

Related: ‘My employees are on edge. I’m on edge’: Norfolk community weighs in as city pushes for crime-fighting solutions