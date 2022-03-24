‘My employees are on edge. I’m on edge’: Norfolk community weighs in as city pushes for crime-fighting solutions

NORFOLK, Va. - Claude Barnett is reminded of the senseless shooting in downtown Norfolk killing Sierra Jenkins and Devon Harris and hurting three others.

He walks past the growing memorial sitting along Granby Street on his way into work every day. Barnett owns Gershwin’s, the restaurant next door to Chicho’s where the gunfire erupted on the sidewalk early Saturday morning.

“It’s very frustrating,” Barnett said. “My employees are on edge. I’m on edge when I’m leaving at 11 or midnight. It’s just not a comfortable feeling, and being in a vibrant downtown community, you should feel safe walking 150 feet to your car.”

City leaders are now pushing the conversation forward, trying to put their words into action on how to fight crime.

“Right now, we have a big issue downtown, and we need to take downtown back,” said Norfolk council member Courtney Doyle.

Earlier this week, Doyle said she’d like to see a “gun-free Granby.”

“I’m not a fan of gun-free zones,” Barnett said. “Basically, that empowers criminals to say, hey there’s nobody down there with a gun.”

Months ago, the city took an unconventional approach by hiring New Jersey-based group Newark Community Street Team (NCST) to cut down on the gun violence.

The team spent the last few days in the city, putting a plan into place to employ community leaders and residents as mentors. With a focus on intervention strategies, they’ll reach out to at-risk teens and work to resolve conflicts.

“We cannot stand by when human beings are losing their lives,” said E. Ruebman, a team member with NCST. “This is unacceptable.”