Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney finds 2022 off-duty deputy shooting justified

News 3
Posted at 6:15 PM, Jan 10, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi has legally concluded the deputy-involved shooting of Michael Antonio Goode, Jr. on July 20, 2022.

On July 20, 2022, police responded to a shooting that occurred in the 8000 block of Glade Road.

The off-duty deputy, Alexander Michalak, was shot in the face during an exchange of gunfire with Goode, as Goode and Charles Powell attempted to rob Michalak and his girlfriend.

Michalak drew his duty pistol and shot Goode twice.

Goode was pronounced dead at the scene.

Below is the letter from Fatehi to Virginia State Police Captain Timothy Reibel detailing Fatehi's legal conclusion.

