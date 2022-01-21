Norfolk declares local state of emergency ahead of winter storm

NORFOLK, Va. - City Manager Larry Filer declared a local state of emergency for the City of Norfolk as Hampton Roads prepares for a winter storm Friday into Saturday.

Declaring a state of emergency will allow Norfolk to ask for state and federal resources and seek state and federal reimbursement if the cost of the storm reaches a certain threshold.

According to a release from the city, Norfolk has prepared for the storm by brining all bridges and major intersections. In addition, the city has 23 plow trucks, 16 pickup trucks fitted with plows, 21 spreaders and four salt brine distributor trucks ready to deploy.

Plowing will begin once the snow depth reaches 2 inches, with focus on primary roads and emergency facilities. The city added that neighborhood streets will not be plowed, and residents are asked to use caution.

The York Street Garage opened Thursday, January 20, at 5 p.m. and will remain open until Sunday, January 23, at 5 p.m., for anyone who needs to park their vehicle out of the way of plow routes. Street parking is removed along Boush Street, Granby Street, Plume Street, Main Street, City Hall Avenue (in front of Fairfax Building), and the 400 block of Monticello Avenue, to allow for plowing operations.

To learn more about Norfolk's snow preparations, visit the city's website.

