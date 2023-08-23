Watch Now
Norfolk demolishes Park Place Shopping Center

Posted at 10:55 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 23:21:49-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The Park Place Shopping Center in Norfolk has officially been demolished.

Over the past few years, there have been a string of violent shootings in the area of the center.

Last year, the city announced redevelopment plans for the area,

With hopes of providing more accessible activities for younger kids.

Some of the projects include a new home for Team Norfolk Boxing where the former Rosna Theatre stood.

