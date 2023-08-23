Norfolk demolishes Park Place Shopping Center

NORFOLK, Va. — The Park Place Shopping Center in Norfolk has officially been demolished.
Over the past few years, there have been a string of violent shootings in the area of the center.
News
Man seriously injured after shooting on Granby Street
8:12 PM, Jun 28, 2022
Last year, the city announced redevelopment plans for the area,
With hopes of providing more accessible activities for younger kids.
Some of the projects include a new home for Team Norfolk Boxing where the former Rosna Theatre stood.