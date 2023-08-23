Norfolk demolishes Park Place Shopping Center

NORFOLK, Va. — The Park Place Shopping Center in Norfolk has officially been demolished.

Over the past few years, there have been a string of violent shootings in the area of the center.

News Man seriously injured after shooting on Granby Street Web Staff

Last year, the city announced redevelopment plans for the area,

With hopes of providing more accessible activities for younger kids.

Some of the projects include a new home for Team Norfolk Boxing where the former Rosna Theatre stood.