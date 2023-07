NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk say they're looking for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday.

43-year-old Keisha Boone is around 5'3" and 210 lbs. and she has brown and blonde braided hair, police say.

In a release, detectives said they are concerned for Boone's well-being.

Anyone with information on where she might be is asked to call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP right away.