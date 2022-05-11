Norfolk eviction relief, prevention programs receive $1 million to assist renters facing eviction

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk's eviction relief and prevention programs received a $1 million boost to assist the Department of Neighborhood Services in providing relief funding and support services to renters facing eviction.

According to a release from the city, the one-time funding came from City of Norfolk local operating funds, as well as the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program.

The DNS will host an Eviction Relief and Prevention Resource Clinic on Saturday, May 21 to assist Norfolk renters facing eviction. Registration is not required, as services will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If you'd like to attend, you must provide the following documentation:

Photo ID

Current Rental/Lease Agreement (copies are acceptable)

Lease Ledger or Rent Due statement (to be verified with landlord/property manager)

Unlawful Detainer Notice (if applicable)

14-day Pay or Quit Notice (if applicable)

Landlord/Property Manager contact information (name, address, phone, email)

Last three months’ paystubs (copies are acceptable)

Last three months’ utility statements (copies are acceptable)

Gas Water Electric



Saturday's clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Venue, located inside Military Circle Mall. Light refreshments will be provided to attendees.

For more information about this event or to connect with the Norfolk Eviction Prevention Center, visit online, call (757) 664-6363 or email evictionprevention@norfolk.gov .

The urgent need for eviction relief and prevention in Norfolk is expected to increase as the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Rent Relief Program is closing its portal to new applications on Sunday, May 15, at 11:59 p.m. For eligibility and application information, visit www.DHCD.Virginia.gov or call 1-833 RENT RELIEF.