Child porn found in former Kempsville High teacher's home following trespassing arrest: Court docs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Joseph F. Molineaux III, the former Kempsville High School gym teacher accused of trespassing on campus with weapons in April, is facing new charges after investigators allegedly found child pornography — including scrapbooks with pictures of minors — in his home, according to court documents obtained by WTKR News 3 Tuesday.

Molineaux, 59, was taken into custody on April 25 after allegedly trespassing while forbidden at the high school with two large knives and a hatchet. Since his arrest, WTKR News 3 Investigator Margaret Kavanagh has uncovered troubling accusations against the retired gym teacher, including allegations from a student who claims to have inadvertently seen a picture of his “private parts.”

Now, we’re learning Molineaux is facing five counts of possession of child pornography — a class 6 felony.

The new charges stem from a search of his Virginia Beach home last month following his arrest at Kempsville High, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states investigators found numerous images in his home. It states they found scrapbooks, including one with a section labeled ‘Only 16!!!’ that depicts a female minor in a state of nudity and engaged in sexual conduct.

It goes on to say investigators found more evidence of exploited minors on Molineaux’s personal cell phone, showing other juvenile females. Investigators said the photos on Molineaux’s device “reflects a prurient interest in sexual activity, a morbid fascination with the nudity of minors; and an intent to stimulate sexual arousal,” the complaint states.

The complaint does not specify when investigators believe the alleged pictures were taken, where they're from or who the minors in the images are.

The documents we obtained also lists “$2,700 monthly retirement ‘net’” as a financial resource of Molineaux’s. He was with Virginia Beach City Public Schools from August 1999 until his retirement in February 2023. As previously reported by WTKR News 3, records state he was able to retire “in lieu of dismissal” following an encounter with a student.

The student, who asked News 3 not to disclose his name, recently recalled the alleged incident in an interview with Kavanagh: He says in 2022, when he was a freshman at Kempsville, Molineaux asked him to take his picture outside the Kempsville Rec Center.

When Molineaux handed his cell phone to the student, the student said when he looked at the phone, in the left corner of the screen, he could see the previous picture that was taken. He claims it showed Molineaux in a "leather jacket, and then I saw his [genitals]."

No criminal charges were filed following that incident.

Records we obtained through a FOIA request from the Virginia Department of Education show that after the student reported the alleged incident, Molineaux was placed on administrative leave, and there was a petition to revoke his teaching license, but he then requested to cancel his license in February 2023.

Court records also show that during his 24-year employment with the district, he had five reported formal letters of reprimand between 2006 and May 2022.

His checklist for bail determination records states he has a prior hit and run charge from 1998 and a failure to obey law enforcement from 2002.

The school district said they do not have a comment at this time.

Molineaux is being held in the Virginia Beach jail without bond. His next court hearing is set for July 24.