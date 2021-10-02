Norfolk firefighters mourn sudden death of nearly 10-year department veteran

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Fire-Rescue said that one of its firefighters, who served the department for just under 10 years, died Friday, October 1.

Firefighter Chris Griffin, 50, was assigned to Fire Station 13 in Ocean View.

"Norfolk Fire-Rescue mourns the loss of one of our own this morning," the department said in a Facebook post, adding that the department will continue to support the Griffin family.

A visitation and service will be held Friday, October 8 at the Norfolk Fire-Rescue Training Center, with the visitation starting at 11 a.m. and the service starting at 12:30 p.m.

Griffin's death comes as the 40th annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial weekend begins, paying tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty.