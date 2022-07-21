Norfolk fugitive arrested in Richmond by US Marshals

NORFOLK, Va. - Officials have located and arrested a man who was wanted on charges related to a shooting investigation.

On Friday, around 12:35 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Cedar Street for the report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, 35-year-old Brian L. Askew has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and domestic assault.

Askew was considered a fugitive and armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 35-year-old Brian Askew Wednesday night in Richmond.

US Marshals offered up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Brian L. Askew.