Norfolk Greek Festival celebrates culture and community

NORFOLK, Va. — If you've ever wanted to visit Greece but can’t afford the plane ticket, there's a way you can still immerse yourself in the culture here in Hampton Roads.

The beloved Norfolk Greek Festival has returned to the Mermaid City. For almost 60 years the festival has brought music, culture, and food to Hampton Roads. After this weekend, a significant portion of the money from the church will go toward local charities like food banks, shelters, and educational initiatives.

John Katsias says the church gave over $30,000 to over a dozen local charities. He says this wouldn't be possible without the support of the community.

"It's a neighborhood effort. We consider everyone who comes to the festival, family," says Katsias.

The Norfolk Greek Festival is being held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Norfolk.

Festival times:

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday