Norfolk hosts first-ever Community Connect Day, providing resources to community

NORFOLK, Va. - Promoting health and education, that’s what Norfolk Community Connect Day was all about -- offering voter registration, free health screenings, eye exams, and school supplies.

"I got my vitals, my pressure level, my blood, my pulse and I got my eyes," 76-year-old Peggy Pherps said, a Norfolk resident.

Pherps says she got things done that would have otherwise taken a month to schedule with a doctor.

"It’s right here in the city where everyone can get to especially the population of this area because we need the information," Pherps said.

School supplies were even given out. Frank Williams says his 6-year-old son will be prepared on the first day of 1st grade.

"He got crayons, notebooks, paper, scissors. He’s ready to go back to school," Williams said.

Councilwoman Mamie Johnson and school board member Carlos Clanton planned the Community Connect Day along with the city of Norfolk.

"Carlos and I decided we wanted to do something for the community," Councilwoman Mamie Johnson said.

"We wanted to make sure we had an opportunity to give back resources and to go give back resources during this pandemic," Carlos Clanton, a Norfolk School Board Member said.

Community Connect Day drew in several Norfolk residents including Olympian and Norfolk native, Keyshawn Davis.

"I think it’s something Norfolk needs. I feel like this should be annually. And I’m sure it’s going to get bigger and bigger each year," Davis said.

"I was glad to see this, the community coming together," Pherps said.

This is the first-ever Community Connect Day event and school board member Carlos Clanton says they plan to make it an annual event to have resources readily available to the community.