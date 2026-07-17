Norfolk is placed in Code Red Air Quality alert due to Canadian wildfires. What does that mean?

NORFOLK, Va. — The city of Norfolk was placed in a Code Red air quality alert Friday morning due to the ongoing smoke drifting down hundreds of miles from Canadian wildfires.

Code Red means people should limit outdoor exposure and keep windows closed.

Here's a full breakdown of the alerts and what they mean from AirNow.gov.



AQI Color Code Level of Concern Index Value Description Green Good 0-50 Air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk. Yellow Moderate 51-100 Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. Orange Unhealthy for sensitive groups 101-150 Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. Red Unhealthy 151-200 Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Purple Very unhealthy 201-300 Health alert: The risk of health effects is increased for everyone. Maroon Hazardous 301-higher Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.

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