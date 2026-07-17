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Norfolk is placed in Code Red Air Quality alert due to Canadian wildfires. What does that mean?

The city of Norfolk was placed in a Code Red air quality alert Friday morning due to the ongoing smoke drifting down hundreds of miles from Canadian wildfires.
Norfolk is placed in Code Red Air Quality alert due to Canadian wildfires. What does that mean?
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NORFOLK, Va. — The city of Norfolk was placed in a Code Red air quality alert Friday morning due to the ongoing smoke drifting down hundreds of miles from Canadian wildfires.

Code Red means people should limit outdoor exposure and keep windows closed.

Here's a full breakdown of the alerts and what they mean from AirNow.gov.

AQI Color CodeLevel of ConcernIndex ValueDescription
GreenGood0-50Air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.
YellowModerate51-100Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
OrangeUnhealthy for sensitive groups101-150Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.
RedUnhealthy151-200Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PurpleVery unhealthy201-300Health alert: The risk of health effects is increased for everyone.
MaroonHazardous301-higherHealth warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.

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