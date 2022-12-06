Norfolk judge denies Scotty Quixx owners' to reopen as nightclub

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Circuit Court has denied a request to reopen a downtown nightclub that was forced to close.

The owners of Scotty Quixx Bar & Nightclub filed a lawsuit against the city in an effort to overturn a September decision to close the business.

The council voted to revoke the special exception permit, which allows it to operate as a nightclub and serve alcohol late at night.

City leaders previously said there was a discrepancy between the sales being reported to Virginia ABC and the sales being reported to the city, meaning the business was selling more alcohol than it was supposed to or wasn’t reporting the sales correctly or both.