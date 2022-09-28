Watch Now
News

Actions

Norfolk City Council votes to shut down Scotty Quixx on Granby Street

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 2.55.37 PM.png
WTKR
Scotty Quixx
Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 2.55.37 PM.png
Posted at 8:03 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 20:03:15-04

NORFOLK, Va - Norfolk City Council voted to revoke Scotty Quixx's Bar & Nightclub special exception permit, which allows Scotty Quixx to operate as a nightclub and serve alcohol late at night.

In a statement, city officials say Scotty Quixx's reporting of their non-alcoholic sales to Virginia ABC doesn't equate to what they've reported to the city on meal tax forms.

Virginia ABC requirements say at least 45-percent of sales must be from food or non-alcoholic drink sales. The city says the discrepancy means Scotty Quixx is either selling more alcohol than it's supposed to, not reporting sales correctly to the city, or both.

The city council voted 5-2 to shut down Scotty Quixx, revoking the permit on Tuesday.

With Scotty Quixx losing its permit, it is now forced to close until it obtains a new zoning certificate to operate as a restaurant. If and when that restaurant zoning is in hand, Scotty Quixx could then operate without alcohol sales and with a nightly closing time of midnight. 

The owners of Scotty Quixx hoped to stay open as the city targets its status as a nightclub. This is now the third place to recently be closed following Culture and Legacy Lounge.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events